Mexico leads global blackberry exports

Blackberries are more than just a delicacy with a sweet and juicy flavor. Behind this small, sweet-smelling strawberry hides an entire agricultural industry contributing to Mexico's economic and nutritional development.

In 2022, Mexican blackberry production reached 222,608 tons, leading global trade and scoring a 5.3% increase year-on-year. The production area currently stands at 25,224 acres.

The United States is the main destination for Mexican blackberry exports, followed by other countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Michoacán, Jalisco, and Baja California are the country’s leading blackberry growing states, with an annual production of 205,033 tons (T) 12,456 T y 2,463 T, respectively.

Registration of proprietary blackberry varieties in Mexico reflects the continuous research and development work in this field. With 117 registered and protected varieties, Mexico and the United States lead new strain breeding.

However, the process does not end with development, but with the constant improvement of genetic quality and productivity. At Mexico’s National National Institute of Forestry, Agricultural and Livestock Research (INIFAP)’s Uruapan Experimental Field, a research project dedicated to this end is being carried out to ensure a constant supply of high-quality blackberries for growers and consumers.

The continuous improvement of blackberry cultivation in Mexico is not only limited to laboratory research but also encompasses a comprehensive approach that involves the collaboration of various institutions and experts in the field.

INIFAP has promoted the formation of an Interinstitutional and Multidisciplinary Group to identify and address the main problems of the blackberry production chain.

From the fight against diseases such as “plant wilt and drying”, caused by the fungus Fusarium oxysporum, to the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices, the main objective of this joint effort is to increase the productivity and quality of blackberry orchards in Mexico.

