San Miguel appoints new CEO - FreshFruitPortal.com

San Miguel appoints new CEO

December 03 , 2020

Argentina-headquartered fresh produce company San Miguel Global has named Pablo Plá as its new CEO.

Plá will replace from February replace Romain Corneille, who will continue to support the company as an external advisor.

“After six years leading San Miguel, I close this chapter very proud of the journey we have shared and the things we have built together as a team,” Corneille said.

“We have settled ourselves as a multi-origin company, strengthening our position in Uruguay and South Africa and incorporated a new site: Peru. We have enhanced our value proposition and deepened the relationship with our customers, diversifying our portfolio, improving our service and integrating sustainability as a strategic cornerstone.”

Plá, who has more than 20 years of executive and senior management experience, previously held management positions at Ingredion Southern Cone, General Mills and prior to that he was in charge of marketing at Cervecereia Quilmes and Coca-Cola in Argentina.

“Together with Pablo and the leadership team that you already know, we are working on transitioning to assure the sustainability of the business strategy as well as the wellbeing of the customers and strategic partners,” Corneille said. 

