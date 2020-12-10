California Giant forecasts steady blueberry volumes

California Giant Berry Farms growers are reporting peak volumes of a promotable organic and conventional blueberry supply for the start of the new year.

New grower partnerships, along with expanded organic acreage and varieties out of Chile, Peru and Argentina have allowed California Giant to offer a steady supply of organic and conventional South American grown blueberries to its customers from October through March 2021.

“What’s even more exciting is the growth of supply that will be reflected in future seasons,” Nader Musleh, director of international business development for California Giant said.

“Our growers have recently invested in state-of-the-art inspection equipment that eliminates defects and classifies only the best quality. They also continue to explore the latest varieties available in order to deliver on the best possible flavor."

Favorable weather conditions around the company's Chilean growing regions have set the stage for a significant supply of blueberries into the U.S. market this winter.

“With nutrition and New Year’s resolutions top of mind for shoppers this time of year, blueberries are an ideal item to promote through digital and social media channels,” said Kyla Oberman, director of marketing for California Giant.

Additional promotion planning is in the works for California Giant’s organic blueberry harvest out of Oxnard, California.

The crop was reset at the end of November due to an unusual freeze event and growers anticipate their first pick will be the first week of January.

We expect the crop to rebound nicely, and the plants currently look healthy and happy,” Markus Duran, North American blueberry operations manager for California Giant said.

With a reported 1500 percent increase of organic blueberry production and a total global blueberry production increase of 300 percent over the past five years, “California Giant continues to provide an all-season supply of sustainably grown fresh berries," according to a press release.