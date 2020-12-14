Chilean cherries: Latest forecast pegs exports even higher

A new estimate of the production and exports of Chilean cherries forecasts an even greater increase compared to what was announced in early November.

According to the Asoex Chilean Cherry Committee, exports of 326,184 metric tons (MT) (63,236,847 cartons of 5 kg) are predicted, which would be an increase of 38.3 percent year-on-year.

Regarding the statement, the first estimate was expected to reach 310,352 MT. The figure was also a record in exports for the Latin American country.

Ronald Bown, president of Asoex, said that the country’s cherry industry continues growing alongside the regulations, protocols and requirements brought about by Covid-19.

He said that they have developed various materials, such as manuals, guides, checklists and videos on the measures that should be taken in order to preserve workers’ health.

There are actions planned to respond to various possibilities he said.

In terms of promotional campaigns, it was detailed that this year they will focus on the markets in India, Vietnam and Thailand.

This is in addition to what is being done in the U.S., South Korea, Brazil and China.

Ignacio Caballero, director of marketing at Asoex, said that the objective of the commercial messages will be to transmit the wholesomeness and innocuousness of Chilean cherries.

“A message that is valuable for the consumers, so they will know that in addition to consuming a sweet and quality fruit, they are also contributing to better health and therefore it is a fruit that can be consumed at any minute of the day or at any meeting or meal,” he said.