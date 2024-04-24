Cherries have been one of the fastest-growing fruit crops in Chile and the Southern Hemisphere in the last decade. The expansion of supply, as well as demand, especially in the Chinese market, has made the crop a key element in the region's strategy for producers and exporters.

To explore the top issues affecting the sector, cherry industry leaders gather tomorrow, April 25, for the Global Cherry Summit 2024, jointly organized by Yentzen Group and the Chilean Cherry Fruit Committee, part of Frutas de Chile (formerly ASOEX).

The summit will provide its 1,400 attendees with the necessary information to understand the variables affecting growth and global development of this crop, through expert presentations and the participation of 80 companies in the industry.

Informative talks will explore topics like marketing in Chinese retails chains, trends in emerging markets, communications strategies, and panel discussions on the various challenges inherent to this fruit.

Historian Fernando Wilson, representing Adolfo Ibáñez University, will explore global political and economic scenarios, while University of San Sebastian's Fernando Santibáñez will analyze the climate impact on crops.

Claudio Vial, general manager of Exp. Rancagua - Cherries of Ranco, will discuss the production and export of Chilean cherries, followed by Zespri's Global Head of Strategy Tim Clarkson, who will share relevant practices implemented by the kiwifruit giant.

China at the Global Cherry Summit

The Chinese market will be a central topic at the summit, including the participation of Ele.me General Manager of Fruit Business Vicent Ma, who will analyze the potential of China's regional markets. Another perspective will be provided by the marketing director of Jiaxing Haiguangxing Fruit Market, Kurt Huang, who will speak about Chinese wholesale markets and fruit distribution.

Dong Zhiyong, vice general manager of LVHAI Agriculture, will analyze whether or not cherry production in China is a threat to fruit from the Southern Hemisphere, or if it represents an opportunity.

From a South American perspective, the executive director of the Chilean Cherry Fruit Committee, Claudia Soler, will speak about the promotional campaign for Chilean fruit in China and the situation for exporters.

The meeting will end with a panel called "China by China" in which prominent Chinese industry representatives will analyze the future of Chilean cherries, considering the opportunities and challenges ahead.

