Avocados From Mexico recognized as one of country's top brands

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) was recognized as one of the top Mexican Ambassador Brands in 2020 in a recent ceremony.

The organization was named during the first ceremony held by The Ambassador Brands, a program that works to honor brands that strengthen the country’s image abroad.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the three founders of the program, who stressed the importance of motivating companies of Mexican origin to strengthen the overall Mexico image.

Ninety companies were nominated for this recognition by the panelists made up of leaders in the marketing industry, who selected 27 semi-finalists.

The panel awarded Mexico’s Ambassador Brands 2020 to 11 finalist brands: Aeromexico, Avocados From Mexico, Cinépolis, Corona, Frida Khalo and José Cuervo among others.

AFM was one of the youngest brands among the 11 recipients and the only fresh produce brand recognized.

“We are truly honored and proud to represent our country of origin,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of AFM.

“Not only have we built a brand in a brandless category, but we have significantly contributed to the economies in both the U.S. and Mexico, creating thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic output,” Luque said.

Successful Big Game campaigns have taken Avocados From Mexico to the largest advertising stage in the U.S.

Within 6 years, AFM has doubled the volume of Mexican avocados imported into the U.S.

Currently, 8 out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico and this level of market share can be partly attributed to AFM’s marketing efforts.

“I would like to dedicate this significant recognition and express my deepest gratitude to our 30,000 small avocado producers, 62 packing houses and our importers in the U.S,” Luque said.

“Thanks to their trust and support, we are becoming the most innovative fresh produce brand out there.”