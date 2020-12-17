Sun World appoints new Executive VP of Intellectual Property

California-based ariety development and licensing business Sun World International has announced the appointment of Andrew Simpson as Executive Vice President of Intellectual Property.

Simpson, formerly a partner with Sun World’s U.S.-based IP law firm, has been involved in developing Sun World’s licensing business as well as its IP Portfolio for the past 35 years.

He holds a degree in BSc Chemistry from Salford University, a Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School and was admitted to the Californian Bar.

Simpson will be responsible for further growing Sun World’s patent and trademark portfolios while working with the broader Sun World team to assess risks, enforce rights and help to negotiate solutions worldwide.

“Our licensee base has grown from a few growers in Spain and South Africa to approximately 1,600 licensees in most of the world’s fruit-producing regions [...] Simpson’s role emphasizes the growing importance of IP to the company,” Sun World CEO David Marguleas said,

“The growth in Sun World’s IP and customer base and the increasing appeal of our varieties and brands worldwide requires us to remain keenly focused on and vigilant in protecting our investment and that of our licensees in proprietary fruit genetics, new varieties and the IP they comprise.”