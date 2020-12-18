Fall Creek adds to board of directors

The global blueberry and nursery company Fall Creek Farm & Nursery Inc. recently announced Tom Blaser as the newest addition to its professional board of directors.

His appointment brings the Fall Creek board‘s total to nine members. The family-owned company has expanded its professional board of directors over the past several years, transitioning away from having entirely family shareholders.

The motive for this expansion is to gain perspectives from external industry leaders with a wide range of business expertise, according to the company.

Blaser has a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Montclair State University. Additionally, he is a certified public accountant who serves on the advisory board for the Montclair State University Feliciano School of Business.

Prior to obtaining this position, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of W.R. Grace, a $2.2-billion global specialty chemical company.

With respect to his appointment, Blaser expressed an affinity with Fall Creek’s “entrepreneurial spirit and culture”.

“I’m honored to join Fall Creek’s accomplished board and leadership team and to support them in continuing the company’s tremendous success and increasing global profile,” he said. “I look forward to helping them continue to improve current business performance and achieve their goals.”

Fall Creek co-founder and executive chair of the board Dave Brazelton said he is pleased with the selection.

“As a family company, we know it’s crucial to have a strong board and appreciate the skills and contributions of outside board members to support us in doing the best job we can – and Tom is an example of someone who’ll help us continue to elevate operations,” said Brazelton.

“He brings world-class financial acumen and experience in strategy and business leadership. He will be a great addition as we strive to better serve our customers, our industry, and our communities.”