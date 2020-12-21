South Africa's Zebediela Citrus Estate to receive millions in funding

The Zebediela Citrus Estate in Limpopo, South Africa is set to receive a 500-million rand (USD$34 million) grant as part of the government’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan, according to SABC news.

The farm, which spans over 3,000 hectares, was reportedly once one of the largest citrus exporters in the southern hemisphere. During the land restitution program of the 1990s, the estate was returned to 21 communities, according to the article.

Now, it is managed by the Batladi Communal Property Association on behalf of the other communities.

Over the years, however, the farm has been deteriorating, with aging infrastructure and a decline in production. The farming project also stopped exporting after its ownership was transferred.

The funding to restore the estate comes from private funders sourced by the Infrastructure and Investment Office in the Presidency

SABC quoted Masopha Moshoeshoe, a representative from the office of the President, as having said the government is committed to restoring the farm to its former thriving state.

“What we are looking to do in terms of this project is to work with the community to assess the ability for the private sector to invest in this project,” he said

“It has a need for additional infrastructure and we need to find the best mechanism for those funds to be utilized in this project and for those funds to be returned to investors, it is not a grant or a guarantee of funding, it’s a mechanism where we can work with the community to attract private sector investment into the farm on a long term basis.”

While workers are reported to have welcomed the government’s assistance, some are also calling for constant, regular monitoring of the farm.

Mabitsela Abel Jele, a compliance officer on the farm, who spoke to SABC News, said “We would like the government to be more involved in actually not [just] funding the projects but also in monitoring the projects, making sure that it is in good running order.”

“You can actually give a person money but if you don’t give him any workshop about how to use that money, how to administrate that money then you’re actually losing that money.”