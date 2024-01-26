South African Citrus Growers project positive season for 2024

January 26 , 2024
The general director of the Citrus Growers Association of South Africa (CGASA) Justin Chadwick, projects a positive season in 2024, with an upswing in citrus harvests.

According to IOL media, in South Africa, the citrus season starts with lemons in February and ends in September.

The stone fruit sector is also looking to 2024 with more optimism due to lower exports from other major stone fruit-growing regions following hail damage in 2023.

"Our growers have ensured that large volumes of citrus will be available when harvest intensifies in April, providing consumers worldwide with our coveted fruit," Chadwick said.

On stone fruit, the industry body Hortgro said that with the 2024 harvest underway and a week to ten days ahead of schedule, all pointed to promising apple export volumes and a slightly below-average pear export crop. However, the agency forecasts a 7% increase in apple exports and a 1% increase in pear shipments.

