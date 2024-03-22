Fruit World rolls out final winter citrus shipments

March 22 , 2024
California grower and shipper Fruit World announced its final citrus shipments of the winter season. Based in Reedley, the company projects to harvest specialty citrus for another month and citrus staples into late April or early May.

The company offers conventional citrus, grapes, and stone fruit. Organic tomatoes, persimmons, and pomegranates are also in their portfolio.

Fruit World’s Tango and Murcott mandarins recently got rebranded, with renewed high-graphic bags. Conventional Gold Nugget mandarins, another of the company’s flagship offerings, are “off-the-charts sweet,” according to Founder and CEO Bianca Kaprielian, with a brix above 15.

Fruit World offers year-round lemon and orange programs. Organic lemons are grown in all three California growing districts to secure a year-round supply. 

“Our growing operations allow us to reliably supply national supermarkets, independent chains, and mom-and-pop grocers, all while staying rooted in our values,” Kaprielian added.

As for oranges, the company moves from Navel to Valencia during the year, seeking to cover demand throughout the year. 

