DSV Panalpina integrates with Prime Cargo - FreshFruitPortal.com

Danish transport and logistics company DSV Panalpina has successfully completed its acquisition of the freight forwarding company Prime Cargo.

Prime Cargo operates internationally with freight, warehousing, and logistics activities in both Poland and China. Now, DSV will take over the company’s activities in these countries, in addition to those in Denmark where Prime Cargo is headquartered, from the Japan-based Mitsui-Soko Group.

DSV expressed satisfaction with the merger and the opportunities that could come from the combining of Prime Cargo’s competencies with e-commerce and fashion retail with DSV Panalpina’s global network and expertise.

According to Marcel Blomjous, managing director of DSV Solutions, Denmark "Prime Cargo’s customers will benefit from DSV’s global network and services, and existing DSV customers will get access to even stronger capabilities within e-commerce and fashion retail."

Henrik Nielsen, executive VP of DSV Air & Sea, Northern Europe, similarly said “DSV Panalpina and Prime Cargo share the same values ​​and way of doing business, providing high-quality personal service at competitive prices, and together we will be able to achieve more."

Moving forward day to day operations for both companies will continue as before. However, with this integration, all customers will in DSV’s global transport and logistics network in addition to Prime Cargo’s services.

“We are proud to become part of DSV Panalpina and as we move forward with the integration, it is our firm intention to ensure that all customers will continue to experience an uninterrupted, high level of service,” said Morten Høilund, managing director of Prime Position.