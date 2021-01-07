Yentzen Group launches revamped website - FreshFruitPortal.com

Yentzen Group, the leader in news content, consultancy services and events for the global fruit industry, has announced the launch of a new corporate website.

The website - www.yentzengroup.com - groups all the company’s divisions in one place and comes as part of its efforts to facilitate access to its information and consultancy services and events. This is with the aim of helping produce companies and industry members to learn, prosper, and build a better future.

Gustavo Yentzen, Chairman of Yentzen Group, said: “Our new website is the result of a strategic analysis that has allowed us to face the challenges that our role in the industry presents head-on.”

“We have started on a path that prioritizes innovation and collaborative teamwork.”

Yentzen Group, whose slogan is ‘Connecting people, ideas and information’, owns the news websites PortalFrutícola.com, FreshFruitPortal.com and ChinaFruitPortal.com, which are recognized globally as leading providers of essential information about the agricultural industry and collectively receive more than 11 million page views annually.

In addition, it recently launched Spanish-language Visión Fruticola, the first print magazine focused on the fruit export sector in Chile and Peru which was launched in 2020. Its aim is to provide analysis and information on global trends to industry executives, using market studies, in-depth interviews, life stories and reports, amongst others.

Yentzen Group has also positioned itself as a leader in the organization of high-quality events for the global fresh produce industry. The company launched the hugely successful Global Cherry Summit in Chile in 2018, and later co-organized the Global Grape Summit in the UK in 2019. In 2021, it will launch the Agricultural Water Summit, responding to one of the most urgent and important needs of the agricultural industry.

Additionally, Yentzen Consulting is the division that is specialized in analysis and research of markets at a global level. It is also dedicated to supporting and facilitating the positioning of national and foreign companies in the fresh food industry around the world.

The company also owns AgroGigante, the first online market platform dedicated to providing products and inputs to growers in the Chilean agricultural industry.

Since its founding 15 years ago, the Yentzen Group has consolidated as a leading figure in various industry activities, as well as in news, events and marketing solutions.

Yentzen Group invites you to check out the new website and learn more about its divisions. Kick-off 2021 by better positioning your company and yourself in the global produce industry! Visit us at www.yentzengroup.com.