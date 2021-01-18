Produce Marketing Association offers new online produce retail certificate

Through its non-profit educational foundation, Center for Growing Talent (CGT), the Delaware-based Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is expanding its portfolio of online courses offered to industry members.

These courses are available on FreshEd Academy, an online platform with on-demand, classes created to provide industry-specific instruction and training.

Initial courses, released in 2019, were certificate programs focused on produce safety. Now PMA and CGT have announced that FreshEd Academy will also offer a new certificate course in produce at retail.

The new course to be offered is The Essentials of Produce at Retail. With respect to its release, CGT Executive Director, Doug Bohr said “Professional training is important to member companies and industry professionals alike, driving company performance and professional development. It has never been more important to meet our members where they are with high-quality training and education opportunities.”

“Retail is one of our direct connections to consumers. It determines so much of how we as an industry represent your products, our industry, and growing demand. We’re proud to offer Essentials of Produce at Retail and support our retail members’ efforts to onboard and train teams who sell your products.”

Essentials of Produce at Retail will consist of 5 modules, designed for newer retail produce workers. It will provide information on the supply chain, top produce items, effective merchandising, and customer focus, among other topics. The importance of food safety will also be prominently featured.

The program was developed over 18 months through collaboration between PMA, CGT, and experts from within the industry with experience working in produce departments.

“Volunteer leadership is essential to our industry and I am grateful for the task force members that took part and proud of what we created together,” said Joe Watson, PMA’s vice president of membership engagement and resident retail expert.

“Many of us on the task force started our careers on the floor in the produce department. They all have a deep passion for the work, and for empowering new talent with the best resources and information.”