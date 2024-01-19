Canada Local Food Infrastructure Fund receives funding

Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Kitchener–Conestoga Parliament Member Tim Louis visited the Wilmot Family Resource Centre to announce up to $9.98 million in funding through the fifth phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

This comes as many Canadian communities struggle with the increased cost of living.

The program, first launched in 2019, is key to the first-ever Food Policy for Canada and central to efforts to “build a healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada,” the Canadian Ministry indicates in a release.

"As we continue our efforts to stabilize food prices and bring relief to Canadians, this new funding through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund will help put more healthy, local food on tables right across the country," Minister MacAulay adds.

The funding will support up to 192 new community-led projects across the country through investments in equipment and infrastructure needed to help improve the accessibility of nutritious, local food.

"In communities of all sizes, we need to continue supporting service organizations aiding families. Our federal government's $23,000 investment empowered the Wilmot Family Resource Centre to acquire a refrigerated van, facilitating free access to locally grown produce for families in need. Given Kitchener–Conestoga's fertile farmland, ensuring universal access to safe, affordable, locally sourced food is paramount for our community's health and well-being," Louis adds.