Naturipe Farms promotes three employees - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce the promotions of three of its valued long-term employees.

Jerry Moran, is now Vice President, Sales. In his new role, Moran will take on added responsibilities managing additional staff members, setting the strategic direction for sales and provide guidance, direction and leadership to the Sales Team. Moran has almost 19 years of experience in the industry and with this promotion, he will be joining the Naturipe Farms Executive Team.

Moran has been with the company since April 2014 and was most recently promoted to Senior Director of Sales in January 2019. He will continue to report to Jim Roberts, President of Sales.

“During his time at Naturipe, Jerry has been instrumental in growing business with our key accounts. His dedication, focus and leadership have made him invaluable to our team and to our success as a company,” said Roberts.

Kasey Kelley has been promoted to Senior Director, Business Development. Kelley has 23 years of experience in the industry and has been with Naturipe Farms since February 1998. He was most recently promoted to Director of Business Development in March 2014.

In his previous role, Kelley developed thriving relationships with top tier customers that resulted in tremendous growth on those accounts. He will continue to build upon that success in his new role to ensure delivery against company goals. Kelley will continue to report to Jim Roberts, President of Sales.

On Naturipe’s Product Management Team, Joe Klick has been promoted to Director, Product Management (East). In this new role, Klick will oversee all aspects of East Coast of Blueberry, Blackberry and Raspberry production, will work collaboratively with East Coast sales account managers, and manage East Coast Pack Planning.

Klick has 11 years of industry experience, having worked in produce since early 2010; he started with Naturipe Farms in October of that same year. He was most recently promoted to Senior Product Manager in January 2017. Klick will now report to Vice President of Product Management, Brian Bocock.

The entire Naturipe Farms team is sending their most enthusiastic congratulations to Jerry Moran, Kasey Kelley and Joe Klick!