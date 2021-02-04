Compostable packaging to extend fresh produce's shelf-life

Compostable packaging producer TIPA and shelf-life extension specialist PerfoTec have partnered to create laser micro-perforated compostable film packaging that can extend the shelf-life of fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The packaging performs as conventional plastic but decomposes in compost back into the soil with "no toxic residue, microplastics or other pollutants", according to the press release.

The partnership comes in response to consumer demand to reduce food waste and combat plastic pollution, as some 85 percent of UK consumers believe compostable packaging should be used to wrap food as an alternative to plastic, as stated in the press release.

"After months of trials with this film, we realized that TIPA’s compostable film combined with PerfoTec’s patented laser perforation provided the best shelf-life for fruits, vegetables and flowers by far. It provides longer shelf-life and freshness which means fewer quality losses, less food waste and cost savings for producers and retailers," PerfoTec's CEO Bas Groeneweg said.

“Partnering with TIPA to create compostable packaging that can outperform conventional plastic is a hugely exciting step forward for sustainable packaging. We’re delighted to be playing our part in the stride against quality losses, food waste and plastic pollution.”

Ayellet Zinger, VP of Sales for TIPA said: “In combining our technologies, TIPA and PerfoTec form a synergistic partnership that optimizes flexible packaging for produce.

“We have created an exceptional product that extends the shelf-life of fruit, vegetables and flowers with a protective and fully compostable film that decomposes just like the product it's packaging. TIPA and PerfoTec bring huge added value for flexible produce packaging, reducing food and packaging waste, and providing solutions for the future of sustainable packaging.