DP World announces investment in Latin American ports

Supply chain solutions firm DP World has announced “significant investments” in its Peru, Chile, and Ecuador port terminals.

The company aims to “enhance capacity and operational efficiency, reinforcing its strategic vision for Latin America and providing additional trade opportunities for its customers,” according to an official release.

The expansions come amidst an increasingly complex global supply chain landscape, with key players actively seeking ways to mitigate risks and enhance resilience.

Situated on the West Coast of South America, Peru and Ecuador are pivotal to DP World's global strategy, serving as key gateways to international trade.

“This substantial investment in port infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment underscores DP World’s dedication to enhancing capacity, operability, and economic contributions in this vital region,” said DP World Peru and Ecuador CEO Carlos Merino.

The expansion includes “state-of-the-art electric-powered equipment and the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America, promoting sustainable logistics solutions”.

DP World Callao handles 60% of the country’s containerized cargo. In addition, DP World operates the Port of Paita in northern Peru.

In Ecuador, the company is planning to expand its berth at the Port of Posorja to enhance capacity and operational efficiency.

Earlier this year, the deepwater port received three key service routes from Maersk, strengthening its strategic role in connecting Latin America with global markets.

DP World's $140 million expansion will extend the port to 700 meters of berth space and integrate advanced port equipment, the company said.

The firm’s investment extends to Chile as well, where DP World San Antonio is undergoing a pilot project to test the MoorMaster NxG, a mooring system that consists of automated vacuum pads that moor and release vessels within seconds.

DP World San Antonio will be the first terminal in the Americas to utilize this system.