USITC finds imported blueberries have not caused serious injury to domestic industry - FreshFruitPortal.com

The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that fresh, chilled, or frozen blueberries are not being imported into the United States in such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of serious injury, or threat of serious injury, to the domestic industry.

As a result, the investigation will end, and the Commission will not recommend a remedy to the President.

The investigation under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 was initiated following a request by the Office U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in late September 2020 to address perennial concerns from U.S. farmers that imported fruit harms their industry.

Groups representing two different sectors of the U.S. blueberry industry testified on Jan. 12 at a hearing before the ITC.

