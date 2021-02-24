Southern Hemisphere apple production forecast to grow in 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Southern Hemisphere apple production is expected to grow by 6 percent in 2021, while pear production is projected to stabilize, according to The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA).

The forecast consolidates data from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The aggregate Southern Hemisphere 2021 apple crop forecast suggests an increase of 6 percent (5.1 million metric tons) compared to last year (4.8 MMT), with increases in Australia, Brazil, and South Africa of 23 percent, 20 percent and 6 percent respectively, a decrease in New Zealand of 5 percent, and stable figures in Argentina and Chile.

The aggregate increased by 2 percent compared to the average of crops between 2018 and 2020.

Chile remains the largest Southern Hemisphere apple producer in 2021 with 1.5 MMT, with Brazil in second place (1.1 MMT), followed by South Africa (1 MMT), Argentina, New Zealand, and Australia.

Gala remains the main variety (39 percent), followed by Fuji (14 percent) and Red Delicious (13 percent).

Export figures are estimated to stabilize at 1.7 MMT, with stable figures for Chile (651,000 MT), a 4 percent increase for South Africa (476,000 MT), and a 7 percent decrease for New Zealand (372,000 MT).

Regarding pears, Southern Hemisphere growers predict a stabilization of the crop at 1.3 MMT and an increase of 2 percent compared to the overall average for the years 2018-2020.

The increases in South Africa, Australia, and Argentina of 3 percent, 2 percent, and 1 percent respectively are expected to compensate for the 3 percent and the 10 percent decreases in Chile and New Zealand.

As in previous years, Packham’s Triumph and Williams BC/Bartlett are the major varieties, with 36 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Forecast export figures for pears are reported to have increased by 6 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 709,000 MT, with a 12 percent increase for Argentina (374,000 MT), a 2 percent increase for South Africa (214,000 MT), and a 3 percent decrease for Chile (108,000 MT).