DSV expands air freight capacity with new intercontinental routes

Denmark-based logistics company DSV is introducing three new intercontinental routes connecting five continents in order to accommodate customer demands in a global air freight market affected by lack of capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that Covid-19 continues to impact global trade and movement of goods for companies all over the world. Consequently, airports around the world are facing significant cargo congestion, and customers are facing a frustrating lack of capacity.

With the addition of three new intercontinental air charter routes covering five continents, DSV adds a "significant amount of air freight capacity", it said.

“We know a lot of customers struggle with a tremendous amount of uncertainty and a general lack of capacity. Therefore, it is imperative for us to continue to provide new solutions to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for them,” says Mads Ravn, head of global air freight procurement at DSV.

“We see cargo congestion at both sea ports and airports around the world, hence it’s crucial that we seek to find alternative solutions. I am very pleased that we keep expanding our international air charter services. The aim is to offer more flexibility and security of cargo freight which is crucial and sought after by our many customers.”

The DSV Air Charter Network is managed as a fully in-house DSV network and includes road freight to and from the airport, document handling, freight handling and planning for loading air freight units (ULD’s).

The in-house control of the complete process makes the air charter network highly flexible and efficient for customers – all characteristics that are crucial for customers in times of uncertainty.

The three new air charter routes are Luxembourg – Sao Paulo, Brazil (weekly direct route started Feb. 21), Luxembourg – Johannesburg (four weekly direct rotations starting April 1), and Chicago, USA – Shanghai, China (weely starting March 1).