Bayer to launch biological product to control citrus pests

Bayer will introduce Vynyty Citrus, its latest biological and pheromone-based crop protection product to control pests on citrus farms in March, according to a press release.

The Vynyty Citrus device is a container that holds an active liquid that doesn't generate resistance or residues in harvests or the environment.

It is formulated with pheromones and natural pyrethrum to control pests in citrus fruits by interfering with their mating behaviors, thus preventing their reproduction.

The product is currently being used in Spain as it is licensed for commercial use by Ecología y Protección Agricola in Valencia and provides 400 days of pest control.

Vynyty Citrus is formulated to gradually reduce invasive pes populations of three species: California red louse, citrus cotonet and South African cotonet.

Of these pests, the South African cotonet is considered the most invasive due to its rapid expansion and the deformities it causes in citrus fruits.

"With this, we manage to control and gradually reduce the populations of these species with a more sustainable solution, which does not generate resistance or residues in the harvest or the environment and acts 365 days a year," Javier Pérez, Head of Bayer Crop Science Fruit Crops in Spain said.

Currently, the plague of the South African cotonet is affecting more than 400,000 hectares of citrus fruits in the Valencian Community.

The pest is causing the deformation of fruits which not only prevents them from commercial use but it is also forming new colonies within citrus areas located on the Spanish eastern coast.

Vynyty Citrus will soon be available to growers of citrus and other crops in other Mediterranean countries.