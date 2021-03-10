Amazon Fresh opens first UK grocery store, offering private food brand

Amazon Fresh has launched its first convenience grocery store to offer Just Walk Out Shopping in the UK.

The store in Ealing, London, is Amazon’s first physical shop and first grocery store outside of the US.

To shop at the Amazon Fresh store, customers simply use the Amazon app to enter and can put their phone away and shop for what they need like normal, bagging items as they go.

At the end of their shopping trip, they can just walk out, no stopping to stand in line or check out.

The Amazon Fresh store, which has 2,500 square feet of front-of-house space, will also offer customers a wide selection of its new private food brand, ‘by Amazon’.

This new brand has hundreds of delicious products, including meat, poultry and fish, dairy, fruit and veg, bakery, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials.

‘by Amazon’ will also offer customers hot food throughout the day and tasty on-the-go meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We plan to open more stores in the greater London area in the future," Amazon said.

In October 2020 Amazon Fresh opened its first store in California.