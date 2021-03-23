Peruvian citrus exports see significant boost in 2020 driven by mandarins

Peruvian citrus exports grew 37 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, with shipments of 244,000 metric tons (MT) valued at US$262 million, according to The Foreign Trade Research and Development Institute of the Lima Chamber of Commerce (Idexcam).

A record-breaking year, given that exports have been growing year after year since 2017, local website La Cámara reported.

Speaking about the pandemic, Idexcam said, "there is a growing demand for citrus, especially mandarins, due to their antioxidant properties and high content of vitamin C which strengthens the immune system, creating a rebound of global commercialization".

Regarding mandarins, the organization explained that "in 2020, mandarin exports totaled $250.4 million, showing a growth of 36 percent compared to the previous year at $184 million".

Mandarin exports grow in 11 markets

According to Idexcam, mandarin shipments increased in destination markets with the U.S. ranked as the main destination reporting a 54 percent growth.

The Netherlands followed with a 19 percent increase to $15 million, Canada at 15 percent with $17.8 million, China with 40 percent to $15.7 million and Russia increased 90 percent to $13.2 million.

Ireland, Hong Kong, Spain, Mexico, Panama and Japan also experienced growth.

The export of oranges also increased to $12.1 million for a 46 percent growth.

Production in Peru

Mandarin production in Peru reached 525,000MT, in 2020 with Lima being the main producing region with 44 percent of the total; followed by Junín at 24 percent, Ica with 17 percent and Puno with 6 percent, according to the Integrated System of Agrarian Statistics (SIEA) of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri).

Orange production totaled 553,000MT with Junín as the main producing region at 45 percent of the total, followed by San Martín with 14 percent, Puno with 9 percent and Cusco at 5 percent.