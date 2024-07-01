Peru and China update phytosanitary protocols for air shipments of table grapes

In the presence of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Chinese President Xi Jinping, several protocols and memorandums of understanding were signed over the weekend between the two nations to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Peru and the People's Republic of China.

At the People's Palace in Beijing, Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea Franco was in charge of signing an important phytosanitary agreement for his country's fruit industry: the updating of phytosanitary protocols for exporting Peruvian table grapes by air to the Chinese market.

"Peru is one of the main exporters of table grapes, blueberries, avocados, and mangoes in the world, and the objective of the government, through the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, is to continue promoting the access of our products to the Chinese market," said MIDAGRI in a statement.

The ministerial entity detailed that the protocol subscription will allow the export of very high-quality fruit, for a very specific market segment, which values the fresh quality of the product.

Sea shipments complement air shipments of Peruvian table grapes.

MIDAGRI also reported that the state visit of Baluarte to China -between June 26 and 28- allowed Peru to express its interest in closing the next agreements for pomegranate (fresh fruit) and pecans to enter this market.

In the case of pomegranate, the report prepared by Peru's National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA) on cold treatment has already been approved and reviewed by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), and the phytosanitary protocol is still pending.

Regarding pecans, the GACC unofficially informed that a delegation of technicians will visit Peru during the second week of July to audit the production, harvesting, and post-harvesting of this product, which would conclude the risk analysis stage and leave everything ready for the signing of the phytosanitary protocol.

Chile and Peru will join together on August 8, 2024, in the first Global Grape Convention, to be held at the Casino Monticello Events Center, to face the great challenge of grapes worldwide.