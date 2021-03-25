Cosmic Crisp and Autumn Glory apples see strong growth

Cosmic Crisp and Autumn Glory apples saw significant increases in both sales and volume, according to Domex SuperFresh Growers.

The Nielsen data for the three-month period ending on Feb. 27 showed the two varieties leading the national apple category in percentage growth for both dollars and pounds.

Individually, Autumn Glory sales increased 40 percent in dollars and 88 percent in volume, ranking ninth and sixth in total increases for each category respectively. The average retail price was $2.06.

“Autumn Glory is one of the highest-ranked branded apples with customers who purchase it both in stores and online. During the recent explosion in online grocery shopping, it has proven to be a durable apple that holds up during 'the last mile',” said Catherine Gipe-Stewart, Communications Manager at Domex.

“We are always complimented on Autumn Glory’s unique flavor profile, but receiving high ratings after this pandemic year of at-home delivery is truly the ultimate complement."

Cosmic Crisp, on the other hand, saw increases that other varieties took decades to achieve. It rose 48 percent in dollars, bringing in $15 million, and 74 percent in volume.

The average retail price for Cosmic Crisp was down from last year but still considered strong at $2.63. Domex anticipates that this variety will continue to rise in the apple rankings during the coming months and years.