New Zealand pome fruit exports drop 11%

With the lingering impact of 2023’s Cyclone Gabrielle affecting fruit size, the New Zealand pome fruit industry is projecting an 11% decrease in exports compared to the sector’s previous estimate. This is according to New Zealand Apples and Pears (NZAPI).

NZAPI represents and supports the apple and pear industries in the country.

Export Tray Carton Equivalents (TCEs) have been revised downward to 18.9 million post-harvest due to varying fruit sizes across the growing regions. The original January estimate placed TCEs at 21.2 million for the 2023-2024 season.

However, NZAPI has assured the sector that it is witnessing great quality, thanks to "exceptional summer conditions."

“Long hot days, dry conditions, and cooler nights have produced apples with delicious eating quality and good color across most varieties. New Zealand apples are already proving popular in export markets,” said NZAPI Chief Executive Karen Morrish.

Despite the smaller sizes, Morrish added that demand for New Zealand pome fruit in the country’s key ports remains strong, as good quality keeps consumers “coming back for more”.