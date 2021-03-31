AeroFarms and Hortifrut announce R&D alliance

Two certified B Corporations, AeroFarms and Hortifrut S.A. have announced a multi-year partnership to jointly research and develop blueberry and caneberry production in fully-controlled indoor environments and vertical farms.

This R&D partnership will identify and optimize blueberry and caneberry plants for indoor growing, allowing both companies to further expand their knowledge in sustainable farming.

The goal of the partnership is to advance the production of the next generation of commercial blueberries and caneberries in vertical farms, according to the press release.

The first phase of the partnership is already underway with blueberry plants arriving this spring at AeroFarms global headquarters in New Jersey where there are over 100,000 square feet of vertical farming space for R&D and commercial production.

Hortifrut, through its genetic program, has bred compact blueberry plants ideal for vertical farming and AeroFarms has optimized its grow systems for berry production.

Both companies envision a long-term partnership working together to formulate the commercialization of blueberries and caneberries grown in vertical farms globally.

The teams are focused on delivering the most flavorful, nutritious, fresh blueberries to consumers at any time, anywhere in the world, according to the release.

The agreement considers the experimental site setup, planting of Hortifrut varieties, feasibility, data analysis and potential further expansion.

The businesses are "thrilled" and "excited" to announce their new partnership.

"As we started sharing our mission and values with Hortifrut, we found deep alignment between our corporate goals and agricultural technologies," David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of AeroFarms said.

“Now we will put the efforts and know-how of both teams to work side by side, allowing us to succeed in growing blueberries and caneberries under this new technology," Juan Ignacio Allende, CEO of Hortifrut said.

"We believe this is only the beginning of a successful partnership focused on growing, supplying and marketing the best berries, every day all over the world," he said.

AeroFarms is a leader in vertical farming, and Hortifrut S.A., is a Chile-based global business platform leader in berries marketing, distribution and production.