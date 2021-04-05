Spain: Farmers fear rising costs amid concerns over third Covid-19 wave

Farming costs are rising in Spain amid the start of the summer fruit and vegetable harvests, as growers fear a third wave of Covid-19 might cause a repeat of 2020’s damaging disruptions in labor supply, Reuters reports.

Harvests rely heavily on workers from Africa and eastern Europe, but many couldn’t travel a year ago as borders closed in the first wave of the pandemic.

This led to shortages of key goods in supermarkets while prices rose as consumers hoarded.

Covid-19 cases are surging again in Europe, raising the risk of crop losses and adding to farmers’ costs on everything from extra transport to keep workers socially distanced to buying protective gear for seasonal laborers.

In Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region, farmer Josep Cabre said he had spent about 6,000 euros ($7,000) on masks and other protective equipment for seven seasonal workers from West Africa working on his farm picking apples, pears and peaches.

“We have been lucky and, as far as we know, none of us has contracted Covid-19,” Cabre said, adding that shutting his business for 15 days could mean a 150,000 euro loss.

“A bar or shop can close for 15 days ... but if I don’t pick the fruit at its right time and I do it later it would be damaged. To stop for 15 days would be an economic disaster,” he added.

