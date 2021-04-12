Pink Lady chips to be launched in U.K. - FreshFruitPortal.com

Nim’s Fruit Crisps, the UK’s only manufacturer of air-dried fruit and vegetable crisps (chips) has signed an exclusive agreement with Pink Lady.

Founder Nimisha Raja is hoping the exciting tie-up will double the sales of the apple variety of crisps over the next twelve months and expects to see the co-branded packs available in Tesco by the end of April and via its website, Amazon and other online sellers.

Made in its dedicated factory in Kent, the company gently air-dries the apple slices to achieve the perfect combination of natural goodness, authentic taste and crunchiness. Its unique process means much of the nutritious goodness is retained, whilst the great natural sweetness that comes from being grown in 200 hours of sunshine is enhanced even further, the company said.

“This is a partnership made in heaven. Pink Lady are the best apples in the world and we make the best crisps, what could be better?” explained Nimisha Raja, founder of Nim’s Fruit Crisps.

“They are wonderfully sweet and have the perfect texture for making the perfect crisps and our panel of tasters have been blown away with the crunch, the flavor and the fact they offer lots of nutritious benefits.”

She continued: “These will be a real ‘impulse/food on the move’ buy and will be available in single-serve packs, share bags and in Nim’s Kids. I can see a time when packs are available on every till point in the country, from independents to all of the major supermarkets in the UK and overseas.”

Nim’s, which received the Queen’s Award for Innovation last year, currently offers 10 different fruit and vegetable crisp varieties, ranging from pineapple & kiwi and melon & orange to beetroot & parsnip and peppers & courgettes.

Apple continues to be its best-selling line and the company is now looking to maximize the Pink Lady® brand to reach thousands of new customers.

A number of promotions and social media campaigns are planned to celebrate the new partnership, with Nim’s fruit crisps being positioned in the fresh fruit and veg section of supermarkets to increase awareness.

“A Pink Lady apple is the first to blossom on the tree and the last to be harvested by hand. From ‘pip to perfection’, only the very best apples receive the heart-shaped seal of approval,” added Lisa Kerr, New Business Marketing Manager for Coregeo, Master Licensor for Pink Lady® in the UK.

“This time on the tree helps Pink Lady® apples develop their unique fizz, distinctive blush, sweet flavor and crunchy texture – ideal for turning them into a great tasting healthy snack in the form of a Nim’s Fruit Crisp.”

Nim’s has remained operational throughout Covid-19, introducing its infusions and ingredients range to supplement its core product range.

This has allowed it to remain on course for year-on-year growth, with subscription gift boxes on the rise, including the Craft Gin Club, providing additional revenue streams to make up for the lack of ‘food on the move’ sales due to people working from home during the national lockdowns.