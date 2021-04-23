Duda Farm Fresh Foods launches sustainable packaging program

Fresh vegetable and citrus grower Duda Farm Fresh Foods has launched its Sustainable Packaging Program.

The company says this is to assess the overall sustainability of current packaging, identify improvement opportunities, and implement packaging changes to reduce its impact on the environment.

The program strives to streamline current packaging systems, increase consistency across the organization, and reduce the amount of packaging materials used while maintaining high standards of food safety, product quality, freshness, and shelf life.

“We see these new initiatives as an opportunity to support our customers, retailers and foodservice partners in meeting their own sustainability goals,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

“We’ve set some ambitious but achievable targets to work towards over the next five years, and look forward to sharing progress with the industry along the way.”

In addition to the sustainable packaging program, the company says it continues to invest in its people through the recent opening of its seasonal employee housing in Greenfield, CA.

Understanding how critical vaccinations are to fighting the pandemic, Duda Farm Fresh Foods partnered with Avila Construction and Elkhorn Packing to bring a vaccination clinic directly to the housing site as well.

“The opening of this new housing facility is another way we’re becoming a more well-rounded sustainable company,” said Sammy Duda, President of Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

“We’re working hard to embody the three P’s of sustainability: People, Profit and Planet. We value our people, so it is important to us to continue to make investments that support our employees, including this new housing.”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods also recently launched the Dandygram, a bi-weekly market update to keep its customers informed about crop conditions, product availability, and market insights. To receive this news directly into your inbox, visit trade.dudafresh.com/dandygram-signup.