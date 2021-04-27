Prima Wawona announces major stone fruit expansion

Prima Wawona, the world’s largest stone fruit grower and marketer, has announced that it is expanding its acreage by another 2600 acres.

The new stone fruit acreage increases the company’s total to almost 15,000 acres, equating to 1 million additional trees.

“As industry leaders, this investment represents an ongoing commitment to the growth and development of the Stone Fruit category and will help us achieve our long-term objectives. It will allow Prima Wawona to expand its ability to grow, harvest, pack and ship the healthiest, most delicious, highest quality Stone Fruit” said Eric Beringause, Chief Executive Officer of Prima Wawona.

Kevin J. Kollock, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We look forward to building our partner relationships with valued retail and wholesale customers across North America and around the world by providing additional product for their shoppers who acknowledge and appreciate Prima brands as the best Stone Fruit available."

“Additional Stone Fruit will also provide selling opportunities with new customers who may not have experience with our superior products”. Kollock added that “our expansion will put Prima Wawona acreage at a total approaching double the peach acreage of all of Georgia, a state known for peaches”.

The 2,600-acre expansion is on top of approximately 1,000 acres that are redeveloped and replanted with new trees every year as older plantings age out of production and further reflects the company’s commitment and investment in Stone Fruit.

“This expansion is an exciting opportunity for our team, customers, and ultimately consumers,” said Mark Murai, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Operations.

“We are the best in the industry in understanding what it takes to deliver the finest Stone Fruit available. That commitment to excellence includes our extensive proprietary breeding program and development of new, innovative varieties in both conventional and organic fruit that this additional acreage will provide.”

Murai added that “as a company, we are focused on sustainable farming practices and will be utilizing cutting-edge water management technology on all of our new & redevelopment acreage”.