Innovative Dutch technology reduces fruit waste on a global scale

By OTFLOW

Otto de Groot, an expert Dutch fruit consultant, and the University of Wageningen developed OTFLOW. This technology is a patented floor cover that provides optimal internal airflow during reefer transport.

This solution was created in order to counter the 40% of claims that exporters receive on fruits because of temperature issues during shipping. OTFLOW is mainly used on fruit shipping. However, it works for all types of products transported in a refrigerated container.

Dr. ir LJS (Leo) Lukasse, a researcher from Wageningen University, concluded on his scientific research: “OTFLOW reduces the temperature difference in containers by 30%.” OTFLOW not only reduces food waste but also improves the quality of the transported products.

In 2018, after 2 years of research and development, OTFLOW was launched into the market. Ever since their customers have obtained good results.

This has also been noticed by OTFLOW’s largest distributor, Broom Group. They represent them in the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa. "All OTFLOW trials with leading fruit exporters have been successful, without exception," said Chris Baard, Director at Broom Logistics South Africa.

OTFLOW is currently present in 22 countries on all continents. Day by day, more exporters are using this technology. An example of this is Productos Agropecuarios VISA S.A., a pineapple exporter from Costa Rica who exports large quantities to different countries and joined OTFLOW’s client network this year.

One of the main priorities for VISA is to have good quality products at the final destination and thus obtain customer satisfaction, so they are concerned with obtaining this in all their processes. "Quality is of the utmost importance to us and OTFLOW has given us good results to achieve this so far," said Heyzel Nuñez, VISA Quality Control.

Additionally, this year OTFLOW became the first company to have successfully developed a digital airflow simulator for refrigerated containers. This model not only validates the benefits of OTFLOW in air circulation but also enables OTFLOW to advise high-volume clients with custom solutions.

What makes OTFLOW shine is not only their good results and innovative mindset but also their international support, distributor network, and recognitions. OTFLOW has won several prizes and rewards, such as being in the top 100 most innovative companies and top 10 of the most sustainable companies in The Netherlands.

If you want more information, please visit www.otflow.com, or contact OTFLOW at michiel@otflow.com.