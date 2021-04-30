Enormous pumpkin wins awards in Australia
Geoff Frohloff has grown a 196-kilogram pumpkin to win the Royal Queensland Show's Giant Pumpkin Competition.
Frohloff's almost 200-kilogram giant gourd saw him claim the coveted Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of Show title, according to Queensland Country Life.
"I used a lot of fertilizer and mulch, plus during the hot weather, I watered them every day - some days they received 1,000 liters of water," Frohloff was quoted as saying.
The veteran grower, who still holds the 261.5-kilogram Ekka record set in 2015, was almost beat by an eight-year-old youth entrant from Bowenville with his record-setting 171-kilogram youth entry pumpkin.
The eight-year-old said he only expected his pumpkin to grow to supermarket size. "I watered it, put fertilizer on it and I sang to it," he was reported as saying.
Second and third place in the Open class was given to pumpkins weighing in at 174-kilograms and 171.5-kilograms, respectively.
RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said there was wonderful community sentiment for the Ekka following the cancellation of the 2020 Ekka due to COVID-19.
"Planning is full steam ahead, there's great excitement and we've seen great interest in our competitions, with thousands of entries already received," Christou was reported as saying.
The giant pumpkin competition supported by Pillow Talk is one of the Ekka's most iconic agricultural competitions, dating back to the first show in 1876.