Chile kicks off clementine export season with growth expectations

Chile has kicked off its clementine season with expectations of year-on-year export growth, according to the Citrus Committee of the Fruit Exporters' Association (Asoex).

The country is forecasting exports of 55,000 metric tons (MT) this season, which would be a 7 percent increase over 2020.

The first shipments left during week 15, with 573MT of the Clemenules, Orogrande and Oronules varieties having been exported by week 17. This compares to 1,503MT that had been exported by week 17 last year.

"Clementines and lemons have already started and oranges will start soon," said Juan Enrique Ortúzar, president of the Citrus Committee.

"The weather is dry, there have been no significant rains, so the harvests have developed without any setbacks. Although the first shipments to date of clementines are lower than last season, it is too early to establish any change in the estimates for the period."

The main destination market for Chilean citrus is the U.S., receiving about 85% of total shipments. It is followed by the Far East and Europe, which represent 9% and 3% respectively. There are also sales to Canada, Latin America and the Middle East.

In the total citrus category, Chile in March forecasted a 6 percent year-on-year increase. The greatest increase will be for mandarins with an increase of 11 percent year-on-year, followed by clementines with seven percent growth. Lemons are expected to see a three percent increase, while oranges will stay the same.