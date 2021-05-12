Spring Hass avocado sales lower than last year - IRI data

Spring Hass avocado sales lower than last year

May 12 , 2021

Hass avocado sales in the U.S. over much of March and April came in several percentage points down year-on-year, trending lower than the total produce category.

Sales of the fruit in the four weeks ending April 18 were down 7.2 percent at $204 million, according to IRI data released by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

That followed a drop of 9.1 percent to $188 million in the four weeks ending March 21.

It should be noted that avocado sales were stronger than normal around the same time last year.

Total produce showed a more moderate decline in the weeks ending April 18, falling by just 1.9 percent year-on-year to $5.4 billion. 

The drop in total produce was driven by a 7.2 percent decline in vegetable sales to $2.7 billion, partially offset by a 3.5 percent increase in total fruit year-on-year, totaling $2.6 billion

Total store with perimeter saw a decline of 2 percent year-on-year to 71.5 billion, which is quite small in comparison to the decline of 17.6 percent year-on-year reported for the four weeks ending March 21.

Dollar Value in Millions HAB

You might also be interested in


Largest-ever kiwifruit harvest begins in New Zeala ...
Chile's Asoex sees recovery in Chinese cherry mark ...
Compostable packaging to extend fresh produce's sh ...
Del Monte opens restaurant in Miami ...
Opinion: Persecution in Spain against the avocado ...
Total Produce UK's 24 sites complete transition to ...
San Miguel's exports to U.S. and China on the rise ...
Oppy invests in enhancing California cherry deal ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands