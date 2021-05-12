Spring Hass avocado sales lower than last year - IRI data

Hass avocado sales in the U.S. over much of March and April came in several percentage points down year-on-year, trending lower than the total produce category.

Sales of the fruit in the four weeks ending April 18 were down 7.2 percent at $204 million, according to IRI data released by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

That followed a drop of 9.1 percent to $188 million in the four weeks ending March 21.

It should be noted that avocado sales were stronger than normal around the same time last year.

Total produce showed a more moderate decline in the weeks ending April 18, falling by just 1.9 percent year-on-year to $5.4 billion.

The drop in total produce was driven by a 7.2 percent decline in vegetable sales to $2.7 billion, partially offset by a 3.5 percent increase in total fruit year-on-year, totaling $2.6 billion

Total store with perimeter saw a decline of 2 percent year-on-year to 71.5 billion, which is quite small in comparison to the decline of 17.6 percent year-on-year reported for the four weeks ending March 21.