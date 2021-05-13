USDA purchases over $12M of grapes from seven California suppliers

The USDA has announced that it recently purchased over $12 million of fresh table grapes from seven California suppliers for distribution to the child nutrition and other related domestic food assistance programs.

The $12.7 million purchase is the result of offers received in response to a solicitation dated May 11, 2021.

The materials were purchased on an f.o.b. destination basis. Deliveries are to be made from May 31 through July 28.

The listed suppliers are Anthony Vineyards, Fruta Royal, King Fresh Produce, Sunlight International Sales, Tastyfrutti International, Tudor Ranch, and Wescott Agriproducts.

The USDA's Purchase Award Description can be viewed here.