EU banana supply hit record in March - FreshFruitPortal.com

Banana volumes in the European Union (EU) hit a record for the month of March this year, according to FruiTrop magazine.

Supplies in the 27 EU countries and the U.K. hit 651,000 metric tons (MT), up by 1 percent on March 2020, the previous record.

March 2021 also marks a turnaround. The market is back in positive territory after two months (January and February 2021) of very sharp declines with -7% and -8% respectively.

In terms of origin, it is African (+24%) and European production (+8%) that mark the upward trend in March 2021.

Dollar supply is, for once, down by more than 1%. The strong growth of Ecuador and Costa Rica did not compensate for the sharp decline in Colombia and Panama, FruiTrop said.