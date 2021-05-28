Hazel Tech welcomes new Director of AgTech Sales - FreshFruitPortal.com

Hazel Tech has recently announced that Matt Duerr has joined the company as Director of AgTech Sales.

Duerr joins Hazel after holding various sales roles during his 14-year tenure with CHEP. Most recently Duerr helped lead Chep’s Inside Sales team in Florida, working with over 3,000 customers in the U.S.

While at CHEP, Duerr spent five years partnering with grower-packer-shippers in the Southeast to fill their supply chain needs, according to a press release.

As Hazel’s Director of AgTech Sales, Duerr will be leading the Hazel AgTech Sales Team across several key growing areas in the U.S.

“I am extremely delighted to join the Hazel team to deliver cutting-edge products that extend shelf-life. My passion for produce started many years ago and I look forward to seeing old friends while also making new ones along the way,” Duerr said.

“As Hazel’s team continues to grow, we are thrilled to have Matt join the team to help us meet the diverse shelf-life extension needs of grower-packer-shippers across the industry,” Kelly Hale, VP of Sales at the company said.

“Matt’s sales management experience along with his customer-centric approach to sustainable supply chain solutions will help us expand our reach while fighting food waste on a global scale.”