Del Monte launches 'Bunch of Good' campaign emphasizing CRS efforts

Fresh Del Monte has announced its “Bunch of Good” campaign emphasizing the brand’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, inviting consumers to learn more and participate in this initiative.

The major North American supplier of fruits and vegetables said the campaign first rolls out new “Bunch of Good” produce stickers and tags for its bananas and pineapples. These will display several unique facts highlighting Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to areas including communities, education, ecosystems, healthcare, and wildlife preservation.

Through this new initiative, Fresh Del Monte said it strives to showcase the organization’s commitment to doing “a bunch of good” worldwide, while building a sustainable future.

The brand’s six “bunch of good” efforts featured on the banana stickers include U.S. food banks, to which nearly 15 million pounds of fresh produce will be donated and distributed; education in the Philippines, with scholarships offered to ensure students; and healthcare in Kenya, with funds for six medicals center for a population of roughly 28,000 people.

Other CRS efforts include rainforests in Central America, with nearly 10,000 hectares designated as protected areas to promote biodiversity; and wildlife in Central America, with protections for more than 600 wildlife species.

Fresh Del Monte is also encouraging consumers to do their part by becoming “bananefactors,” joining the Bunch of Good Society.

Consumers can simply visit ABunchOfGood.com to take the vow to make the world a better place, having their name added to the society with the goal to create the biggest society with the longest name in history.

One lucky “bananefactor” will be selected at random to win an all-expense-paid trip to the Feeding America Headquarters in Chicago, IL to represent the society with a $10,000 donation.

“We are proud of our ongoing community and sustainability efforts, as Fresh Del Monte prides itself on its corporate social responsibility,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte.

“Giving back to our communities and making strides with sustainability are just two of our company’s core values. We not only strive to conduct our business in ethical, socially responsible and transparent ways, but want our consumers to feel good about the food they are eating while enjoying Fresh Del Monte.”

As part of its ongoing efforts since implementing its sustainability program, Fresh Del Monte is responsible for donating nearly 15 million pounds of fresh produce to 40 different entities in the United States over the past year, planting more than 1 million trees in three years, supporting educational opportunities in local farming communities and exceeding its 10-year target for reduction of energy consumption by 20%.

Fresh Del Monte’s Sustainability Report outlines considerable progress in traceability, packaging, pesticide use, infrastructure development, wellness programming, wastewater treatment and a myriad of other topics geared toward curbing the effects of climate change.

Consumers can “join the bunch” by becoming a “bananefactor” or learn more about Fresh Del Monte’s corporate social responsibility by visiting ABunchOfGood.com.