Primland begins marketing Chilean kiwifruit to maintain year-round supply

As the French kiwifruit season ends on a high note, Primland has begun marketing fruit from Chile to maintain its offer during the counter season.

Primland Chile’s permanent team and its seasonal workers started packaging with around 170 containers. The company is now entering its 22nd season with many challenges ahead.

An ongoing quest for quality

The company, aided by the groundwork laid by the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee (of which Primland Chile is a member) has always advocated participating in the production of high-quality kiwifruit.

In this way, for several years now, an understanding of the growth cycle, the monitoring of orchards by agronomists working with producers and strict respect of harvest criteria have made it possible to guarantee the quality of the OSCAR kiwifruit produced in Chile.

In this respect, the Brix and dry matter levels indicate not only good flavor characteristics but also excellent keeping qualities.

Moreover, compliance with OSCAR specifications during packaging enables the company to offer high-quality products consistently throughout the season.

This season, conditions were favorable and allowed Primland's partner growers to obtain good-sized fruit with an average weight of around 100 g.

Development of its range

Primland is also continuing to develop its range with its organic kiwifruit offer and with the ongoing planting of OSCAR GOLD kiwifruit (yellow flesh) which will be marketed in a few years.

Primland is now planning on not only marketing fruit at the beginning of the season but also large volumes in the second half of the season to meet the continuing demand for kiwifruit in destination markets.

Europe is a target market this year and the brand's reputation, particularly in Asia, means that it can also develop markets in the far east. Furthermore, a presence in the Southern Hemisphere has enabled increased sales in the South and North American continents.

Primland offers its customers targeted actions to support and develop their sales to consumers.

A health situation that requires adaptation

Numerous challenges have been posed by the pandemic. Primland has already put a reinforced organization in place to deal with the direct effects, particularly concerning the organization of its packaging stations with the implementation of rigorous health protocols.

It is also dealing with the more indirect consequences represented by upstream organization, with the supply of packaging materials and downstream via reinforced maritime logistics management to deal with the constraints affecting maritime traffic.