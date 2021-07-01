Peruvian mandarin exports continue to see significant increases

Due mostly to an increase in demand for citrus worldwide, Peruvian mandarin exports are seeing a notable increase in volume as well as in value.

Up until June 20, Peruvian early variety mandarin exports totaled over 54,000 metric tons (MT) at US$61 million, according to agraria.pe.

This shows a 25 percent increase in volume and a 30 percent rise in value year-on-year.

It's estimated that in July, mandarin exports could reach over 62,000MT at $71 million, which would mean a growth of 31 percent in volume and 35 percent in value year-on-year, according to FreshFruit data.

Peruvian mandarin offerings include early varieties such as satsumas and clementines, as well as later kinds like hybrids.

Early variety mandarins are exported between the first week of April and the second week of July. The season normally ends in October.

Peruvian exports of satsuma and clementines to the United States totaled over 14,000MT at $19 million with shipments falling eight percent in volume and remaining similar in value.

Despite the decrease in exports to the U.S., it remains the main destination for early variety Peruvian mandarins with a 26 percent share. The price per kilogram was $1.33, a nine percent rise from last year.

The UK is the second most important destination for mandarin exports of early varieties with a 22 percent share.

Exports reached over 10,000MT for $12 million, a 15 percent increase in volume and an 18 percent rise in value year-on-year.

Peruvian exports of late variety mandarins to the Netherlands grew 68 percent in volume and 72 percent in value, totaling over 5,000MT for $9 million.

Canada saw a decline in volume and value year-on-year, 22 and 24 percent less, respectively. The country holds a nine percent share of Peruvian satsuma mandarins and clementines, a six percent decline from last year.

After the early mandarin season, the late varieties follow between June and September among which Murcott, Nadorcott and Malvaceo stand out.

Through June 20, late variety mandarin exports totaled almost 14,000MT, a 69 percent increase year-on-year.

The main destinations were China, with a 37 percent share and the U.S. at 34 percent.