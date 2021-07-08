Naturipe celebrates National Blueberry Month, provides season outlook

Naturipe, the world’s largest producer of fresh blueberries, is geared up to support its grower owners in celebration of National Blueberry Month.

The celebration is intended to kick off summer, which is officially blueberry season in the U.S., and highlight the company’s berry-strong crop and health benefits of the superfruit.

Perfectly timed, National Blueberry Month comes as blueberry production ramps up across the U.S. Many Naturipe growers are currently experiencing or preparing to experience peak summer volumes, even those who have been impacted by the West Coast heatwave.

“As the largest producer of blueberries, Naturipe’s growers are all across the U.S,” said Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe.

“Despite the record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, we’re still projecting to have a bountiful harvest this year with just 10% less than the total volume we saw last year. We will still have ample supplies of high quality fresh berries throughout the summer to support strong retail promotions, albeit at slightly elevated pricing.”

Because of Naturipe’s Globally Local™ program, it has family growers all over the U.S. and around the world that provide the best product during their season. This enables Naturipe to offer high-quality blueberries to consumers all year round.

“We have plenty of sweet little gems to enjoy this summer,” says Brian Bocock, Vice President of Product Management at Naturipe. “This year’s blueberries are fantastic quality and are just as fresh, firm, and flavorful as always. We expect to see high demand as blueberries have been gaining popularity among consumers for quite some time,” he continues.

As consumers continue to prioritize health and understand the benefits of fueling their bodies with the right foods, blueberries have quickly become their top choice. In fact, blueberries have become a staple for many households, and as a result, pints are no longer enough. That’s why Naturipe is supplying bigger packs, including 18oz and 2lb clamshells.

“Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries out there. They’re an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and antioxidants,” explains Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms. “There are plenty of studies out there that prove eating blueberries can improve brain and gut health and reduces the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

Blueberries are versatile and can be incorporated into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Eat them as a side, bake them into quick breads or pies, add them to your favorite summertime cocktail, or eat them on their own as a snack.