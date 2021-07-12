Turkish officials uncover one ton of cocaine hidden in bananas

July 12 , 2021
Turkish officials uncover one ton of cocaine hidden in bananas

Custom enforcement officers have seized one ton of cocaine hidden in banana containers at the Mersin Port in southern Turkey, according to the Hurriyet Daily News.

This is the largest amount of cocaine ever seized in the country, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Twitter, congratulating the General Directorate of Customs Protection units for the "successful operation".

The cocaine was seized on a Liberia-registered ship, which arrived at the port from Ecuador, the Mersin Governer's Office said in a statement.

The units launched the operation following a tipoff that a ship, which sailed from Ecuador, was carrying one ton of cocaine, according to the statement.

The drugs were stashed in 1,000 packages in banana containers.

“The initial information suggested that the ship arrived from Ecuador, but the investigation is underway. Some detentions will surely be made,” Cihan told reporters.

