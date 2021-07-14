Chile boosts clementine export forecast - FreshFruitPortal.com

Chile has increased its clementine estimate from 55,000 metric tons (MT) to 59,000MT, which would mark a 14 percent year-on-year increase.

Chilean Citrus Committee of ASOEX said export volumes of lemons, navels and mandarins remain in line with the first 2021 forecast (98,000, 89,000 and 145,000MT, respectively).

With a total citrus forecast of 391,000MT, Chile expects to ship roughly 85 percent of all volume to the U.S. market.

As of Week 25, Chile's clementine exports totaled 40,040MT (2,541,962 boxes), up 11 percent over the same time last season and with 98 percent of the volume sent to the U.S. (39,392MT; 2,500,892 boxes).

Of the volume shipped to the U.S., 69 percent was destined for the East Coast (27,315MT; 1,736,608 boxes) and 31 percent for the West Coast (12,077MT; 764,284 boxes).

Navel shipments are steadily increasing, with the largest week of exports expected in Week 26. Chile shipped a total of 6,595MTof navels through Week 25, with 5,534MT(84 percent) destined for North America.

Lemon exports have also been steady and strong, with 11,476MT(52 percent) heading to North America. The first mandarin shipments were recorded in Week 25, with the entire volume (140MT/8,767 boxes) destined for the U.S.

The Citrus Committee’s promotion lineup includes more than 40 retail programs, encompassing everything from digital ads, coupons and instant savings to in-store programs like cooking classes and sampling. To support these programs, the Committee has produced numerous new point of sale items, videos and digital assets.

“Chile offers a full range of premium quality citrus,” says Karen Brux, managing director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association. “With online retail marketing programs expanding, and in-store opportunities finally coming back, we’ll utilize a range of promotional tools to support retailers and communicate citrus nutrition and usage ideas to shoppers.”

Chilean citrus promotions will continue through October.