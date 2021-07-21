Mexico's berry industry to continue growing through 2021

Mexican berry exports have totaled over 99,000 metric tons (MT) from January to May of this year, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico.

Specialists in the sector expect that this year's exports will continue to grow as they did last year which grew 10 percent despite the pandemic.

"We exported more than 440,000MT of berries, amounting to over US$2.3 billion dollars," José Luis Bustamante, president of Aneberries said.

"Berries are the third most exported agricultural product from Mexico after beer and avocados."

The country has around 52,000 hectares of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries. The main producing areas are Michoacán, Jalisco and Baja California.

"Michoacán continues to be the undisputed leader in berry production and the world leader in blackberry production," Rubén Medina, head of Sedrua and Ricardo Bernal, head of the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco) said.

The country has made an effort to improve working conditions so now 40 percent of the jobs created are filled by women, are well-paid and offer decent living conditions, Bustamante said.

Strawberries and blueberries are considered the berries with the most growth potential for the next 10 years, according to Fresh Seasons.

Over half of Mexico's strawberry production is destined for the foreign market.

Global imports have increased almost 36 percent in the last ten years increasing Mexican exports. In 2017, Mexican strawberry exports grew 63 percent compared to the last year.

Mexico is the third supplier of strawberries in the international market and represents almost 15 percent of the export value worldwide.

The main markets for Mexican strawberries are the U.S. and Canada but the country sells to many other destinations.