A look at berry price dynamics in the U.S. Market

Berries have emerged as the highest valued fruit crops in recent years within the United States. This rise in prominence can be attributed to heightened consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with berries, coupled with their year-round availability, which has bolstered domestic demand.

Raspberries saw an average price of $8.87 per kilogram over the past 52 weeks, followed closely by blueberries at $8.01 per kilogram, blackberries at $7.92 per kilogram, and strawberries at $3.92 per kilogram. 2023 witnessed the disruptive impact of the El Niño phenomenon which particularly impacted Peruvian blueberries and resulted in a significant spike in prices to over $15 per kilogram during weeks 42-44.

Despite strawberries being the least expensive berry on average over the past year, they hold the distinction of being the most consumed and produced berry in terms of volume and value within the United States.

Recent weeks, however, have seen a notable shift in pricing dynamics for the commodity. California's agricultural regions have been severely affected by heavy rains, resulting in widespread flooding, with approximately 100,000 acres of cropland submerged underwater.

The flooding, which happened at a crucial time for farmers, has inflicted significant damage on strawberry fields, leading to a surge in prices. Week 8 of 2024 saw blueberry prices trending at $5.53 per kilogram, strawberries at $4.97 per kilogram, raspberries at $12.37 per kilogram, and blackberries at $8 per kilogram.