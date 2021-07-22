Berry People: Peruvian blueberries provide consistency

PRESS RELEASE

Once the North American blueberry season wanes, Peru’s long growing season, steady climate and greenhouse-like growing conditions will provide retailers and consumers with a trustworthy and constant volume of high-quality blueberries.

"We continue to have new acreage in play, and the crop-set looks heavier, and earlier, than last year," said Michael Osumi, Berry People's Chief Operating Officer. "We are expecting to begin shipping in August, a couple of weeks early, with peak arrivals planned for October through mid-December."

Berry People now has a robust, year-round supply of conventional and organic blueberries as a result of its increasing commercial partnerships in Peru, Chile and North America.

“As Berry People approaches our fourth year in business, our overall volume, continuity, and mix of supply allows us to make larger program commitments with key retail accounts,” said Jerald Downs, President of Berry People.

"This year’s Peruvian season is part of that growth, and we are making customer alignments now that we hope to carry forward and upward for years to come as the acreage and volume continues to increase."

From the COVID-related packaging supply constraints to port of entry delays, logistics is an increasing challenge for the industry, and Berry People has been chasing these issues head-on in preparation for the next 2021-2022 season.

Their one-stop-mixer-dock berry model—shipping both during the summer out of the Central Coast, and in the fall, winter, and spring out of Southern California—-continues to simplify shipping for buyers.

The company has also planned around its lead time constraints on packaging materials and pallets, to ensure coverage of customer demand for certain pack styles, enabling an uninterrupted supply of each pack style at promotable retail price points from season start to finish.

Blueberries have long been a summertime favorite for North American consumers due to eating quality, antioxidant benefits and high nutrient density, and with Peru on the scene, consumers can now enjoy quality Berry People blueberries every week of the year.

Berry People branded blueberries are available in 6-ounce, 1-pint and 18-ounce pack sizes.