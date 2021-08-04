GrubMarket acquires West Coast produce wholesaler

GrubMarket has announced that it has acquired Grant J. Hunt Company, a produce wholesaler on the West Coast, with offices in Northern California and Washington.

Grant J. Hunt is a key sourcing channel for premium fruits and vegetables in the area and has relationships with domestic and overseas farms, according to the press release.

The company was founded in 1934 and supplies a wide range of both year-round and seasonal products including apples, pears, cherries, potatoes, onions, berries and citrus.

Through its Oakport Transportation division, the company ships produce to California, Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and Nevada, plus selected routes throughout the U.S. for certain seasonal items.

After the acquisition, Grant Hunt will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network offer," Sal Rizzo and Maurice Protzen, General Managers of Grant Hunt said.

"We work directly with growers to develop compelling messages and deliver them effectively to their target audience. Together, we aim to take Grant Hunt to the next level of success," they said.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "We are excited that a highly influential business in the produce world with almost 100 years of history just joined us."

This acquisition enables the company to further strengthen its producer relationships on the West Coast in many specialty categories, he said.

"Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the food ecosystem nationwide, and make a bigger impact on the evolution and digital transformation of American food supply chain industry."

The company will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform, online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools, the press release stated.