Tanzania: PM orders distribution of free avocado seedlings

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all District Councils growing avocado to establish nurseries for the production of seedlings to be distributed to farmers freely.

Distribution of free avocado seedlings will inspire and motivate farmers to grow the crop and improve their incomes, he said.

Majaliwa issued the directive when he made a tour at Kuza Africa and Moravian Farming PVT avocado farm and factory in Ilolo Village, Rungwe District this week.

"Avocado is one of the crops with high return and has less production cost in comparison to others... people should be inspired to expand their farms taking into account that the government will support its production from the preparation of farms to searching for the market," said Majaliwa.

Equally, he urged people in the avocado-rich areas to embark on mass production to transform themselves economically. On the other hand, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, commended the investors for helping farmers to tackle the market challenges for their avocado production.

The news comes amid reports that Tanzania is on the cusp of gaining access to the South African avocado market.

Leading African export countries are South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon